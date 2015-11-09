Anacapa School Announces Open Houses for Prospective Students

Advice

Anacapa School has announced its schedule of open house events for applicants for the fall 2016 semester.

“We have a great group of students this year,” said Anacapa founding headmaster Gordon Sichi. “I am always amazed at the kind, smart and hard-working students we are able to attract to our small community. Open houses are a wonderful opportunity for us to meet new, equally strong students.”

Anacapa School serves students in grades 7–12 who want a challenging and balanced college preparatory experience in a personal, small-school setting.

Its admission selection process seeks students who will contribute to and benefit from Anacapa’s programs. Anacapa is on a rolling admission schedule and typically acts on applications as they are completed.

Anacapa School will host the following open houses for prospective parents and students during the school year:

» Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 — Tours: 5 p.m., Program: 5:30 p.m.

» Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016 — Tours: 5 p.m., Program: 5:30 p.m.

Parents are also encouraged to arrange a shadow day for their student to become familiar with Anacapa.

Arrangements can be made by calling Natalie Mills at 805.965.0228. The independent school will also consider applications for a limited number of mid-year enrollments for the current school year.

More information on Anacapa can be found at www.anacapaschool.org.

— Natalie Mills represents Anacapa School.