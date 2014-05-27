Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Accepting Nominations for $150,000, Six-Year Scholarship

By Anacapa School | May 27, 2014 | 5:11 p.m.

Anacapa School has announced a full scholarship for an incoming seventh-grader to attend Anacapa School for six years.

The value of this scholarship is more than $150,000 over the six years spanning the student’s enrollment for grades 7 through 12. The Anacapa School Board Scholarship is intended for a student of merit, who would not otherwise be able to attend the school due to financial considerations.

The ideal Board Scholar will have excellent grades and conduct, solid standardized test scores, good school attendance and the strong recommendation of his or her teachers.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, June 2 and may be made by parents, teachers, principals, friends or relatives. Information about the Board Scholarship, including a nomination form, can be found online by clicking here.

Past Board Scholars have included Brenda Renteria (class of 2011), who is currently a junior in the teacher education program at Cal State Channel Islands, and Dylan Trujillo (class of 2011), who is now a junior at Santa Clara University, where he is pursuing a degree in economics and international business.

Since its founding in 1981, Anacapa has had a robust tuition assistance program for students who qualify on the basis of both financial need and merit. In addition to its regular in-house scholarships, the school has also been fortunate to be able to offer generous “special” scholarships, such as this one for the upcoming school year.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 