Anacapa School Accepting Nominations for $150,000, Six-Year Scholarship

Anacapa School has announced a full scholarship for an incoming seventh-grader to attend Anacapa School for six years.

The value of this scholarship is more than $150,000 over the six years spanning the student’s enrollment for grades 7 through 12. The Anacapa School Board Scholarship is intended for a student of merit, who would not otherwise be able to attend the school due to financial considerations.

The ideal Board Scholar will have excellent grades and conduct, solid standardized test scores, good school attendance and the strong recommendation of his or her teachers.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, June 2 and may be made by parents, teachers, principals, friends or relatives. Information about the Board Scholarship, including a nomination form, can be found online by clicking here.

Past Board Scholars have included Brenda Renteria (class of 2011), who is currently a junior in the teacher education program at Cal State Channel Islands, and Dylan Trujillo (class of 2011), who is now a junior at Santa Clara University, where he is pursuing a degree in economics and international business.

Since its founding in 1981, Anacapa has had a robust tuition assistance program for students who qualify on the basis of both financial need and merit. In addition to its regular in-house scholarships, the school has also been fortunate to be able to offer generous “special” scholarships, such as this one for the upcoming school year.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.