Anacapa School, Class of 2013

Anacapa School graduated its seven-member senior class Friday at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club-Rockwood.
Class members are Patrick Alcerro, Julio Bernal, Zinnia Gonzales, Henry Johnston, Esai Macario, Isaac Macario and Kiara Trujillo.
Anacapa School, 814 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara, is an independent, co-educational, WASC–accredited, college-preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7-12. Click here for more information, or call 805.965.0228.
— Levia Maaia is a teacher and Anacapa School’s outreach and communications director.