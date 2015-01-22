Anacapa School Going ‘Beyond Borders’ with UCSB Middle East Ensemble
By Anacapa School | January 22, 2015 | 1:51 p.m.
As part of Anacapa School's 2015 Synthesis Unit, "Beyond Borders: Cultures and Conflicts in the Middle East," it will present an evening of diverse music from the region beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library.
The UCSB Middle East Ensemble will perform music and dance from Arab, Turkish, Persian, Armenian, Greek, Sephardic and Oriental Jewish, Kurdish and Assyrian cultures.
This free event is open to the public.
Click here for the Facebook event page.
