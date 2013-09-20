Anacapa School Grape Stomp at Fess Parker Winery to Benefit Scholarship Fund

The second annual Grape Stomp to benefit the scholarship fund at Anacapa School will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Fess Parker Winery, 6200 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

The event will feature the Grape Stomp and winery tours, a Santa Maria-style barbecue, Fess Parker wines and great music by The Nombres.

Tickets for adults, including food and wine, are $65 in advance or $75 at the door; tickets are $35 for those ages 6 to 20 and designated drivers, and those age 5 or younger get in free. Click here to buy tickets online and save $10 per adult, or call 805.965.0228.

This is an all-weather, outdoor event.

Generous support has been provided by Eli Parker and the Fess Parker Winery, with additional donations from Cicileo Landscapes Inc., Wilja Happe & Farmers West, Bill Terry Insurance Agency and the Mayrock family.