Advice

Anacapa School Grape Stomp to Coincide with Barney Berglund Memorial Bike Ride

By Levi C. Maaia for Anacapa School | September 17, 2015 | 12:59 p.m.

Anacapa School and Fess Parker Winery will host the school’s fourth annual Purple Toes Grape Stomp scholarship fundraiser at Fess Parker Winery in the Santa Ynez Valley Oct. 11 from 12–3 p.m. 

This year the event will include the Barney Berglund Memorial Ride to benefit the school’s scholarship program. Barney Berglund was a member of Anacapa School’s board of directors and an avid bicyclist.

The Grape Stomp is an event for the whole family. Guests will enjoy fun and games, a Santa Maria-style BBQ, Fess Parker wines and live music.  

Santa Barbara's own legendary John Palminteri will be the master of ceremonies for the day, which will include a drawing of fabulous prizes.

For the first time this year, the Barney Berglund Memorial Ride will be held in conjunction with the Grape Stomp.  Participants who choose to ride will have a choice between two routes through Santa Ynez Valley.

The Tepusquet ride, which starts at 8:30 a.m., is a rigorous 50-mile route up Foxen Canyon and Tepusquet Roads, then back. The Sisquoc ride, which starts at 9:30 a.m., is a shorter 30-mile route up Foxen Canyon Road and back.

“Barney was a tremendous supporter of the community,” said Gordon Sichi, the school's founding headmaster. “I am so pleased that his fellow Santa Barbara cyclists are helping us host this incredible event in his honor.”

Grape Stomp tickets can be purchased online at www.anacapaschool.org/grape-stomp. Adult tickets are $65 online in advance and $75 at the door.

Designated drivers and guests 6–20 years of age are $35, and children 0–5 years of age are free. 

The Barney Berglund Scholarship Fund is intended to offer the Anacapa School experience to students of merit who would not otherwise be able to attend the school due to financial considerations.

Ideal candidates for this scholarship will have excellent grades and conduct, solid standardized test scores, good school attendance and the strong recommendation of their teachers.  

Contact Anacapa School for more information on the Barney Berglund Scholarship.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7–12.

Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.

— Levi C. Maaia represents Anacapa School. 

 
