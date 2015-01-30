Anacapa School Invites Prospective Families to Feb. 5 Open House

You can choose a school for your kids, or an astonishingly vibrant educational experience that starts their life on an exuberant path. Anacapa is the first step toward extraordinary: rigorous academics, unparalleled civic involvement from our downtown location, arts and humanities, intimate class size. Anacapa is building America’s leaders.

Join us for an open house on Thursday, Feb. 5, where you will have the opportunity to see our cozy downtown campus and hear directly from some of Anacapa's well-spoken, kind, inquisitive students.

Student-led tours begin at 5 p.m. followed by a formal one-hour program starting at 5:30 p.m.

Founded in 1981, Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for students in grades 7 through 12. The school's historic campus is located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.