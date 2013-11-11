Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Schedules Four Open Houses for Prospective Students

By Anacapa School | November 11, 2013 | 10:51 a.m.

As Anacapa School approaches its admittance cap for the 2013-14 school year, the independent school has announced a full schedule of open house events for applicants for the fall 2014 semester.

The school will also consider applications for a limited number of midyear enrollments for the current school year.

“We have a great group of new and returning students this year,” Anacapa founding headmaster Gordon Sichi said. “With the addition of seven international students this year, we have a more diverse student body than ever.”

Anacapa School, at 814 Santa Barbara St., serves students in grades 7 through 12 who want a challenging and balanced college preparatory experience in a personal, small-school setting. Its admission selection process identifies mission-appropriate students — those who will contribute to and benefit from Anacapa’s programs. Anacapa is on a rolling admission schedule and typically acts on applications as they are completed.

Anacapa School will host the following four open houses for prospective parents and students during the school year:

» Tuesday, Nov. 19 — tours: 5 p.m.; program: 5:30 p.m.

» Monday, Jan. 13 — tours: 5 p.m.; rogram: 5:30 p.m.

» Wednesday, Feb. 26 — tours: 5 p.m.; program: 5:30 p.m.

» Thursday, April 10 — tours: 5 p.m.; program: 5:30 p.m.

Parents are also encouraged to arrange a shadow day for their student to become familiar with Anacapa. Arrangements can be made by calling Susannah O’Dea, director of admissions, at 805.965.0228. More information on Anacapa School can be found online by clicking here.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC–accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7-12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 