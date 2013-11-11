Anacapa School Schedules Four Open Houses for Prospective Students

As Anacapa School approaches its admittance cap for the 2013-14 school year, the independent school has announced a full schedule of open house events for applicants for the fall 2014 semester.

The school will also consider applications for a limited number of midyear enrollments for the current school year.

“We have a great group of new and returning students this year,” Anacapa founding headmaster Gordon Sichi said. “With the addition of seven international students this year, we have a more diverse student body than ever.”

Anacapa School, at 814 Santa Barbara St., serves students in grades 7 through 12 who want a challenging and balanced college preparatory experience in a personal, small-school setting. Its admission selection process identifies mission-appropriate students — those who will contribute to and benefit from Anacapa’s programs. Anacapa is on a rolling admission schedule and typically acts on applications as they are completed.

Anacapa School will host the following four open houses for prospective parents and students during the school year:

» Tuesday, Nov. 19 — tours: 5 p.m.; program: 5:30 p.m.

» Monday, Jan. 13 — tours: 5 p.m.; rogram: 5:30 p.m.

» Wednesday, Feb. 26 — tours: 5 p.m.; program: 5:30 p.m.

» Thursday, April 10 — tours: 5 p.m.; program: 5:30 p.m.

Parents are also encouraged to arrange a shadow day for their student to become familiar with Anacapa. Arrangements can be made by calling Susannah O’Dea, director of admissions, at 805.965.0228. More information on Anacapa School can be found online by clicking here.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC–accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7-12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.