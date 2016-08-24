Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:58 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Selects ‘Ocean Health’ as 2016-17 Synthesis Unit Topic

Anacapa students kayak during a school trip to the Channel Islands. Click to view larger
Anacapa students kayak during a school trip to the Channel Islands. (Anacapa School photo)
By Morgan Flint for Anacapa School | August 24, 2016

Anacapa School has announced that its annual Synthesis Unit during the 2016-17 academic year will be on the timely topic of Ocean Health.

One of the school’s premier tools for developing student critical thinking and providing the experiential learning opportunities the school is so well known for, this year’s Synthesis Unit is again expected to attract noteworthy experts to the Santa Barbara community.

The 2016-17 Synthesis Unit on Ocean Health will be woven into the life of the school for the entire duration of the school year. As examples, Anacapa students go on fall and spring trips, another one of the school’s noteworthy experiential learning opportunities.

One of this year’s trips will take students to Santa Cruz Island. While there, students will camp, kayak, snorkel and bond as a community while also learning from scientists and naturalists who are experts on the Channel Islands’ unique ecosystem.

West of the West film director Brent Sumner has come to Anacapa on several occasions to talk to the Anacapa community about the California islands and his experience as a filmmaker.

Even the school’s annual auction, a very hands-on and loved tradition and fundraiser for the school, will be ocean themed.

A significant development in the program this year is Anacapa School’s partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting in Washington, D.C.

This strategic partnership will provide even more access to individuals and experts from around the world who can share their knowledge and experience on Ocean Health with Anacapa’s students.

Anacapa’s Synthesis Units offer students up-close and personal interaction with a wide variety of professional and field experts and also allow students to work on their own and in smaller groups to research the Synthesis Unit’s topic in depth.

Last year’s Synthesis Unit, Human Migration: The Search for a Better Life, resulted in a soon-to-be-published e-book featuring student work as well as a video on the complicated topic of human migration that will be shown throughout Santa Barbara this fall and winter.

Morgan Flint represents Anacapa School.

 
