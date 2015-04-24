Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:47 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Offering Barney Berglund Scholarship for Incoming Seventh-Grader

By Anacapa School | April 24, 2015 | 12:29 p.m.

Anacapa School has announced the Barney Berglund Scholarship, a full scholarship for an incoming seventh-grader to attend Anacapa School for six years in the name of Barney Berglund.

Worth more than $150,000 over the six years spanning the student’s enrollment for grades 7-12, this scholarship was established to honor the positive legacy of the school’s dear friend and long-term member of the Board of Trustees.

The Barney Berglund Scholarship is intended to offer the Anacapa School experience to a student of merit who would not otherwise be able to attend the school due to financial considerations.

The ideal Barney Berglund Scholar will have excellent grades and conduct, solid standardized test scores, good school attendance, and the strong recommendation of his or her teachers. Because of Barney’s special spirit, which was infused with kindness, creativity, intelligence and optimism, Anacapa will also be looking for students with sparks of life reminiscent of Barney’s.

"We are proud of the fact that, since our school’s founding in 1981, Anacapa has had a robust tuition assistance program for students who qualify on the basis of both financial need and merit," Anacapa School Headmaster Gordon Sichi said. "In addition to our regular in-house scholarships, we have also been fortunate from time to time to be able to offer generous 'special' scholarships, such as this one."

Sichi went on to explain that last year, Anacapa School was able to provide a Board Scholarship to an incoming seventh-grader from Cleveland School. She has successfully completed her first semester, and her Anacapa teachers describe her as a dedicated student who is always prepared, respectful and fun to teach. She is passionate about her education and is performing at a high level — developing her critical thinking skills and written expression. She has quickly become a valued member of the Anacapa community, contributing on all levels.

"We hope to identify an equally deserving recipient this year for the Barney Berglund Scholarship," Sichi said.

For information about this scholarship opportunity for an incoming seventh-grader, please contact Susannah Lewis-O'Dea, director of admissions for Anacapa School, at [email protected] or call 805.965.0228.

