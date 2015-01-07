Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School to Go ‘Beyond Borders’ with Middle East Synthesis Unit

By Anacapa School | January 7, 2015 | 7:52 a.m.

This month, students at Anacapa School will have the honor of hearing from an impressive array of experts during the school’s annual Synthesis Unit, which will explore the topic “Beyond Borders: Cultures and Conflicts in the Middle East.”

A well-rounded panel of professionals will make individual 45-minute presentations and then answer students’ questions on the history, culture, diversity and strife in the cradle of civilization.

The regular daytime Synthesis Unit presentations on Jan. 26-28 are open to the Anacapa School community and prospective students and parents. The school will also host a special music performance by the UCSB Middle East Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery. The UCSB Middle East Ensemble will present music and dance from Arab, Turkish, Persian, Armenian, Greek, Sephardic and Oriental Jewish, Kurdish, and Assyrian cultures. Members of the general public are welcome to attend this free evening of diverse music from the region.

“Over the years, Anacapa’s Synthesis Units have provided us with opportunities to delve into some fascinating topics,” Anacapa founding Headmaster Gordon Sichi said. “Our students will come away from this unit with fresh perspectives on the complex issues in the Middle East.”

At the conclusion of the Synthesis Unit, students will be asked to create academic products designed to synthesize the information learned during the week’s presentations with the goal of better understanding the people and history of the Middle East.

The annual, three-day Synthesis Unit is Anacapa’s premier tool for developing critical thinking skills. In recent years, Anacapa School’s Synthesis Units have examined the space program, religion, global climate change and World War II. Comprehensive coverage of these units can be found by clicking here.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center. Click here for more information.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 