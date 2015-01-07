Anacapa School to Go ‘Beyond Borders’ with Middle East Synthesis Unit

This month, students at Anacapa School will have the honor of hearing from an impressive array of experts during the school’s annual Synthesis Unit, which will explore the topic “Beyond Borders: Cultures and Conflicts in the Middle East.”

A well-rounded panel of professionals will make individual 45-minute presentations and then answer students’ questions on the history, culture, diversity and strife in the cradle of civilization.

The regular daytime Synthesis Unit presentations on Jan. 26-28 are open to the Anacapa School community and prospective students and parents. The school will also host a special music performance by the UCSB Middle East Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery. The UCSB Middle East Ensemble will present music and dance from Arab, Turkish, Persian, Armenian, Greek, Sephardic and Oriental Jewish, Kurdish, and Assyrian cultures. Members of the general public are welcome to attend this free evening of diverse music from the region.

“Over the years, Anacapa’s Synthesis Units have provided us with opportunities to delve into some fascinating topics,” Anacapa founding Headmaster Gordon Sichi said. “Our students will come away from this unit with fresh perspectives on the complex issues in the Middle East.”

At the conclusion of the Synthesis Unit, students will be asked to create academic products designed to synthesize the information learned during the week’s presentations with the goal of better understanding the people and history of the Middle East.

The annual, three-day Synthesis Unit is Anacapa’s premier tool for developing critical thinking skills. In recent years, Anacapa School’s Synthesis Units have examined the space program, religion, global climate change and World War II. Comprehensive coverage of these units can be found by clicking here.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.