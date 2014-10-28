Anacapa School to Hold Admissions Open House on Nov. 5

Anacapa School will host an admissions open house for enrollment in fall 2015 on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

At the open house, you will have the opportunity to see the school's cozy downtown campus and hear directly from some of Anacapa's well-spoken, kind, inquisitive students, who will be offering guided tours starting at 5 p.m. with a formal program at 5:30 p.m.

You can choose a school for your kids, or an astonishingly vibrant educational experience that starts their life on an exuberant path. Anacapa is the first step toward extraordinary: rigorous academics, unparalleled civic involvement from our downtown location, arts & humanities, intimate class size. Anacapa is building America’s leaders.

Anacapa School’s open house is an excellent opportunity for students and their families to see the Anacapa experience first hand.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981, Anacapa offers rigorous academics, unparalleled civic involvement, arts and humanities at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.