Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School to Host ‘Fiesta Anacapa’ Auction

By Anacapa School | February 25, 2014 | 4:23 p.m.

Anacapa School will host the 30th annual Anacapa School Auction, "Fiesta Anacapa," from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

Anacapa's campus at 814 Santa Barbara St. will be transformed into an authentic fiesta party with great food, entertainment and silent and live auction opportunities, featuring hundreds of items ranging from Ringo Starr VIP tickets at the Santa Barbara Bowl to a weekend sampler membership at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to original artwork, clothing, gift certificates and more.

Everyone is invited to attend and encouraged to purchase online tickets in advance by clicking here. General admission is $50. Individuals under 18 years of age are $15, and Anacapa alumni of any age are offered a special discounted price of just $20 each for themselves and one guest. The cost of admission includes lunch served from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Each year the school hosts the auction to benefit educational programs and scholarships for its students in grades 7 through 12. The fiesta theme for this year’s event will celebrate the history and cultural heritage of Santa Barbara.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC–accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 