Anacapa School to Host ‘Fiesta Anacapa’ Auction

Anacapa School will host the 30th annual Anacapa School Auction, "Fiesta Anacapa," from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

Anacapa's campus at 814 Santa Barbara St. will be transformed into an authentic fiesta party with great food, entertainment and silent and live auction opportunities, featuring hundreds of items ranging from Ringo Starr VIP tickets at the Santa Barbara Bowl to a weekend sampler membership at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to original artwork, clothing, gift certificates and more.

Everyone is invited to attend and encouraged to purchase online tickets in advance by clicking here. General admission is $50. Individuals under 18 years of age are $15, and Anacapa alumni of any age are offered a special discounted price of just $20 each for themselves and one guest. The cost of admission includes lunch served from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Each year the school hosts the auction to benefit educational programs and scholarships for its students in grades 7 through 12. The fiesta theme for this year’s event will celebrate the history and cultural heritage of Santa Barbara.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC–accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.