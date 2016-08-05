Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School to Host Free Family Movie Night Featuring ‘West of the West’ Filmmaker Brent Sumner

To launch the theme of Anacapa School’s 2016-17 Synthesis Unit, ocean health, the school will screen ‘West of the West,’ a film chronicling the storied history of the Channel Islands. Click to view larger
To launch the theme of Anacapa School’s 2016-17 Synthesis Unit, ocean health, the school will screen ‘West of the West,’ a film chronicling the storied history of the Channel Islands.  (Courtesy image)
By Hilary Doubleday for Anacapa School | August 5, 2016 | 2:40 p.m.

Anacapa School will host a free outdoor movie night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the lawn of its downtown campus, located at 814 Santa Barbara Street.

Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs to enjoy clips from West of the West, a widely acclaimed film that tells the fascinating story of Santa Barbara’s Channel Islands.

Filmmaker Brent Sumner will be present at the screening to talk about his experience making the film.

Anacapa is showing the film in preparation for its signature 2016-17 Synthesis Unit Program, which will focus on ocean health.

Last year’s Synthesis Unit, Human Migration: The Search for a Better Life. drew experts and influential speakers on the topic of migration from across the country.

A student-made film that documents findings by Anacapa students on the topic of human migration will tour Santa Barbara-area schools this fall.

The School’s 2016-2017 Synthesis Unit on ocean health is expected to draw equally noteworthy and informative speakers to the Santa Barbara community.

Anacapa students’ fall trip will take students to Santa Cruz Island, where they will have the opportunity to experience the wonders of the Channel Islands firsthand under the guidance of Anacapa faculty as well as expert naturalists and scientists.

Fall and spring trips are another signature program at Anacapa, and one of the school’s prime programs for developing the experiential education opportunities for which the school is well known.

The Thursday, Aug. 11, screening of West of the West will start at 7:30 p.m. with short introductions from Head of School Gordon Sichi and filmmaker Sumner.

Space will be limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. 

For questions or more information about the event, contact Natalie Mills at [email protected] or 805.965.0228.

Hilary Doubleday represents Anacapa School.


 

 
