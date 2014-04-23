Anacapa School Troupe to Present ‘Seussical the Musical’

Anacapa School’s performing arts department will present Seussical the Musical with performances on May 16-17 at 7 p.m. at the Center Stage Theater in Paseo Nuevo shopping center in downtown Santa Barbara.

Tony Award-winning musicians Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie La Bird and JoJo, a little boy with a big imagination. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

“Dr. Seuss’ stories span generations,” said Salli Eve, the school’s performing arts teacher. “Our Anacapa performers have put together a production that is great fun for Seuss fans of all ages!”

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including JoJo, a Who child in trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students. Anacapa School students are free. Advance tickets for the two performances are available by clicking here or by calling Center Stage Theater at 805.963.0408.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.