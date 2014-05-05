Anacapa School Welcomes New Board Members Lanny Sherwin, Rick Knowles

Anacapa School announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Lanny Sherwin and Richard "Rick" Knowles, both Anacapa parents and businessmen.

Sherwin is president of the children’s record label, Sandman Records, and is the recipient of more than 50 music awards. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Pickleberry Pie Inc., a network of children’s music services. In that capacity, Sherwin is the coordinator of a series of special “concerts” for children on the Cottage Hospital pediatric floors and for students with special needs at Hollister Elementary School.

Sherwin has served on the boards of Defenders of Wildlife, the Southwest Florida Town Hall and The Conservancy of Southwest Florida. He is the former owner and publisher of Gulfshore Publishing Co. Inc.

He enjoys cycling and has ridden in three century rides. He also enjoys painting. His wife, Holly, is an avid outrigger paddler and Lotusland Docent. The couple’s son is a 10th-grader at Anacapa School.

Knowles, parent of a ninth-grade Anacapa student, has been a Santa Barbara resident since 1997.

He was president and owner of Knowles Co. Inc., which managed and maintained the marketing and sales of more than 40 midsize manufacturers, distributing construction-related products in Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. In 2005, the company was sold, and he started and manages Seville Investments LLC, a local real estate owner/management company.

Knowles and his wife, Erin Eamer, are the proud parents to six children. Both Rick and Erin have been involved in education-related issues and challenges that confront our children in today's world.

As a member and treasurer of the Vieja Valley PTA for seven years, Rick Knowles was involved in the transition to ensure the school’s long-term viability and quality of education helping to ensure that art, music, computer science and physical education remained part of the school's curriculum. In 2005, Knowles joined the Board of Directors for Sarah House Santa Barbara, a local residential hospice and care facility for our low income and homeless population.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.