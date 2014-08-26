Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa’s Grape Stomp Scholarship Fundraiser to Honor Ex-Board Member Barney Berglund

By Anacapa School | August 26, 2014 | 12:36 p.m.

On Oct. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m., Anacapa School and Fess Parker Winery will host the school’s third annual Grape Stomp scholarship fundraiser at Fess Parker Winery in the Santa Ynez Valley.

This year the event will benefit the school’s scholarship program created in memory of former Anacapa board member Barney Berglund.

The Grape Stomp is an event for the whole family. Attendees can participate in a real, live, roll-up-your-pant-legs, barefoot grape stomp! Guests will also enjoy Fess Parker wines, a Santa Maria-style barbecue and live music by The Lowdown Dudes.

Santa Barbara's own legendary John Palminteri will be the master of ceremonies for the day, which will include a drawing of fabulous prizes such as a stay at the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, a charter jet flight, spa packages and more.

“Barney and his family were always very supportive of our program,” said Gordon Sichi, the school's founding headmaster. “When we launched our first endowment campaign in 2003, the Berglunds hosted a festive kickoff party and made a generous leadership donation. Over the years that he served on Anacapa’s Board of Trustees, Barney devoted his time and expertise to guiding the school and providing wise counsel, so it seems fitting now to honor him with this special event.”

Grape Stomp tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. Adult tickets are $65 online in advance and $75 at the door. Designated drivers and guests ages 6 to 20 are $35, and children through age 5 are free.

Thanks to the generosity of Grape Stomp sponsors Eli Parker and Fess Parker Winery, Alta Orthopaedics, Sol Wave Water and Bill Terry Insurance, ticket sales this year will benefit the Barney Berglund Scholarship Fund at Anacapa School.

The Barney Berglund Scholarship Fund is intended to offer the Anacapa School experience to students of merit, who would not otherwise be able to attend the school due to financial considerations. Ideal candidates for this scholarship will have excellent grades and conduct, solid standardized test scores, good school attendance, and the strong recommendation of their teachers. Contact Anacapa School for more information on the Barney Berglund Scholarship.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 