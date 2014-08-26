Anacapa’s Grape Stomp Scholarship Fundraiser to Honor Ex-Board Member Barney Berglund

On Oct. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m., Anacapa School and Fess Parker Winery will host the school’s third annual Grape Stomp scholarship fundraiser at Fess Parker Winery in the Santa Ynez Valley.

This year the event will benefit the school’s scholarship program created in memory of former Anacapa board member Barney Berglund.

The Grape Stomp is an event for the whole family. Attendees can participate in a real, live, roll-up-your-pant-legs, barefoot grape stomp! Guests will also enjoy Fess Parker wines, a Santa Maria-style barbecue and live music by The Lowdown Dudes.

Santa Barbara's own legendary John Palminteri will be the master of ceremonies for the day, which will include a drawing of fabulous prizes such as a stay at the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, a charter jet flight, spa packages and more.

“Barney and his family were always very supportive of our program,” said Gordon Sichi, the school's founding headmaster. “When we launched our first endowment campaign in 2003, the Berglunds hosted a festive kickoff party and made a generous leadership donation. Over the years that he served on Anacapa’s Board of Trustees, Barney devoted his time and expertise to guiding the school and providing wise counsel, so it seems fitting now to honor him with this special event.”

Grape Stomp tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. Adult tickets are $65 online in advance and $75 at the door. Designated drivers and guests ages 6 to 20 are $35, and children through age 5 are free.

Thanks to the generosity of Grape Stomp sponsors Eli Parker and Fess Parker Winery, Alta Orthopaedics, Sol Wave Water and Bill Terry Insurance, ticket sales this year will benefit the Barney Berglund Scholarship Fund at Anacapa School.

The Barney Berglund Scholarship Fund is intended to offer the Anacapa School experience to students of merit, who would not otherwise be able to attend the school due to financial considerations. Ideal candidates for this scholarship will have excellent grades and conduct, solid standardized test scores, good school attendance, and the strong recommendation of their teachers. Contact Anacapa School for more information on the Barney Berglund Scholarship.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.