Anacapa School’s Thespians Present ‘Once on This Island’

Anacapa School’s Performing Arts class will present Once on This Island with performances at 7 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, May 8-9, at Center Stage Theater in the Paseo Nuevo shopping center.

Tony Award-winning musicians Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have once again produced a theatrical gem with this musical set in the French Antilles. With a story-line reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet meets The Little Mermaid, audiences will be transported into a tropical paradise as they witness first-hand the power of love in bringing people together.

"This musical has been a terrific and fun experience for the students," Performing Arts teacher Salli Eve said. "They have been given the opportunity to learn about the lifestyle of another culture while putting together a play that has a positive, powerful message."

Once on This Island is a captivating legend of romance between a peasant girl and a rich city boy whom she saves from death. This calypso-flavored production opens on a Caribbean island where villagers comfort a little girl with the story of the orphan Ti Moune, destined to love too much for the human heart to bear.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door. Prices are $9.50 for general admission and $6.50 for students. Anacapa students’ tickets are free with school ID.