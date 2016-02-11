Anacapa Students Learn Lessons on Leadership From Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates

Robert Gates, former secretary of defense, spoke at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.

His newly published book, A Passion for Leadership: Lessons on Change and Reform from Fifty Years of Public Service, was the focus of his lecture.

“The only thing not frozen in Washington right now are Iran’s assets,” the 22nd secretary of defense said in his remarkably candid take on the importance of leadership in a gridlocked political climate.

Gates’s varied and distinguished career in public service, which includes serving under eight presidents and receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom, has given him insight into the role of leadership in institutional reform.

“If we don’t fix our institutions it could have catastrophic effects,” Gates said, “leaders at all levels can make that change come to pass.”

In his speech at the Reagan Presidential Library, Gates expressed that tackling corruption, incompetence, inefficiency and poor leadership is a daunting but necessary task, considering the level at which Americans all interface with bureaucracy on a daily basis in the form of Social Security, Medicare, permitting, banks and the education system.

The failures of various bureaucracies, such as the recent water contamination in Flint, Mich., or that of our financial regulatory bodies to anticipate and prevent the 2008-09 crisis are further examples of the need for change.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Gates said, suggesting that all bureaucracies share attributes that make them equally responsive to the recipe for reform that Gates outlines. Strong leaders are the key to this recipe.

“People, not systems, implement reform,” he said, “and leaders must win the support of those in the trenches” by recognizing and respecting their role instead of dictating change from the top.

Robert Gates cited five characteristics of leaders likely to be effective reformers. The first he cited was humility, the ability of a leader to keep his or her ego in check.

“Gestures of respect can soften employees’ resistance to change,” Gates said.

The second was integrity. He emphasized the value of “speaking truth to power” and aligning actions with words.

Self-discipline, the third characteristic, is especially relevant in the upcoming presidential election, in which “candidates are more focused on primal scream therapy rather than actual solutions.”

Self-discipline, as it applies to attitude, sends a signal to subordinates about the leader’s priorities and the priorities of the institution.

The fourth leadership quality Gates advocates for is courage, the courage of ideals, for example.

“Many of the public servants that you see who are outwardly tough or jaded are all romantics, idealists and optimists,” Gates said, who aim to “bring our ideals alive through institutions.”

His final point was humor: “Never underestimate the power of humor,” he said, suggesting that it is important to have a leader who takes their work seriously, but never themselves.

Reagan, one of the presidents whom Gates served under, demonstrated this quality well. Gates recalled a time when the president's hearing aid was malfunctioning, periodically interrupting their briefing.

Eventually Reagan took it out, leaning over to Gates and whispering, “It’s my KGB handler trying to reach me.”

Gates concluded his talk with a quote from President Eisenhower: “The idea is to get people to working together, not only because you tell them to do so and enforce your orders but because they instinctively want to do it for you.”

Strong leaders in possession of all these qualities would be forces for the institutional reform so badly needed in an America paralyzed by failed bureaucracy and bipartisanship.

Gates continued to share his wisdom in a subsequent question and answer period. When asked what the biggest threat to our national security is, Gates replied that it was our own government.

“If we can’t deal with our own problems then nothing is as dangerous as that.”

Gates was then asked how everyday Americans can help to make America a great country. Gates answered by saying, “You don’t have to work for the government or a government entity to make a difference.”

He recommended volunteering within our communities and getting involved in politics by voting in the upcoming primaries.

In response to one man’s enticement to run for president, Gates answered, “my wife knows who you are and where you live.”

He followed that up by taking a stab at a democratic runner by saying that he himself was getting old at 72; Bernie Sanders is 74.

At the top of everyone’s minds at the event was ISIS. Gates was asked for a reasonable strategy for dealing with the Middle East and ISIS.

He took a unique approach to the topic, reminding everyone that ISIS is not the only issue causing turmoil in the Middle East. He spoke of four major elements that have contributed to instability, including abrasion between Sias and Sunnis, differing views of secularists, the role of reformers and authoritarian governments and the hot zones of Libya, Iraq and Syria.

Gates proposed what he views as an ideal line of action, suggesting that “carpet bombing ISIS” and “making the sand glow” are not viable solutions, while stepping back and looking at the bigger picture may be.

When Anacapa School student Elena Alcerro, asked his stance on Guantanamo Bay, he gave an unexpected answer. He expressed his approval of shutting down the notorious prison, saying it was permanently stained by its early history.

Gates said Congress should find a way to bring the dozens of dangerous prisoners to the United States to be housed in maximum security prisons such as Leavenworth without affording them constitutional protections such as the right to a speedy trial.

Gates’s insights come at a critical time in the development of our nation’s future. His history in public service and ideas on leadership and reform were felt poignantly at Monday evening’s gathering, held at a memorial of a leader who exemplified many of the qualities Gates promoted.

— Nike Cosmides and Elena Alcerro are students at Anacapa School.