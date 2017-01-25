Anacapa Students to be Immersed in Unit on Ocean Health

Anacapa students will learn directly from industry experts as part of the school's upcoming Synthesis Unit on Ocean Health. Among the 17 presenters are:

Ben Halpern, director of the UCSB National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis; Steve Sapienza, senior producer, Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting; Holly Lohuis, marine biologist and executive coordinator for Jean-Michel Cousteau.

The annual Synthesis Unit is one of Anacapa’s tools for developing student critical thinking and providing experiential learning opportunities.

For three days, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, students will receive up-close and personal interaction with a variety of professional and field experts on ocean health, both in person and via Skype, as well as allow students to work on their own and in smaller groups to research the Synthesis Unit’s topic in depth.

“Our annual Synthesis Unit is truly one of the most distinguishing features of the Anacapa educational experience,” says Gordon Sichi, Anacapa headmaster.

“The timely topic of ocean health, and our Santa Barbara location, has connected us with a number of impressive speakers both locally and across the country. We are honored to have these industry professionals present to our students and we are convinced this will be an extremely rewarding experience for our school,” he said.

After the presentations, students will create products designed to synthesize the information learned. Individual research papers are submitted, and group presentations are made at a special assembly. Each student earns a grade and academic credit for the unit based on participation, quality of the research paper, and the group project.

Last year’s Synthesis Unit on Human Migration: The Search for a Better Life resulted in a soon-to-be-published e-book featuring student work as well as a video on the complicated topic of human migration that has been shown to wider audiences.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.