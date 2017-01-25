Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:19 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa Students to be Immersed in Unit on Ocean Health

By Karen Callanan for Anacapa School | January 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Anacapa students will learn directly from industry experts as part of the school's upcoming Synthesis Unit on Ocean Health. Among the 17 presenters are:

Ben Halpern, director of the UCSB National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis; Steve Sapienza, senior producer, Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting; Holly Lohuis, marine biologist and executive coordinator for Jean-Michel Cousteau.

The annual Synthesis Unit is one of Anacapa’s tools for developing student critical thinking and providing experiential learning opportunities.

For three days, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, students will receive up-close and personal interaction with a variety of professional and field experts on ocean health, both in person and via Skype, as well as allow students to work on their own and in smaller groups to research the Synthesis Unit’s topic in depth.

“Our annual Synthesis Unit is truly one of the most distinguishing features of the Anacapa educational experience,” says Gordon Sichi, Anacapa headmaster.

“The timely topic of ocean health, and our Santa Barbara location, has connected us with a number of impressive speakers both locally and across the country. We are honored to have these industry professionals present to our students and we are convinced this will be an extremely rewarding experience for our school,” he said.

After the presentations, students will create products designed to synthesize the information learned. Individual research papers are submitted, and group presentations are made at a special assembly. Each student earns a grade and academic credit for the unit based on participation, quality of the research paper, and the group project.

Last year’s Synthesis Unit on Human Migration: The Search for a Better Life resulted in a soon-to-be-published e-book featuring student work as well as a video on the complicated topic of human migration that has been shown to wider audiences.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 