Anacapa Students to Learn About Achieving Goals

Surfing legend, entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Shaun Tomson, returns to Anacapa School’s Breakfast Club, after five years. Tomson is the author of The Code: The Power of “I Will,” a book inspired by his presentation to Anacapa School in 2012.

Anacapa School’s Breakfast Club is a program in which guest speakers with various backgrounds, come from all over the world to share details of their professions and life experiences.

Breakfast Club brings in more than 50 speakers each year, exposing the students to a diverse range of ideas and career possibilities.

After Tomson’s first Breakfast Club at Anacapa School, he asked students to create their own personal code, their vision for their future, beginning each sentence with "I will."

Anacapa Headmaster Gordon Sichi had the students complete the assignment and sent them to Tomson as a thank you. The responses were what led Tomson to his next book.

“What was sent back to me was poetry of pure power — so powerful in fact that I used what they sent me as the basis for my book: The Code - the Power of "I will" that has inspired hundreds of thousands of other students around the world,” Tomson said.

“The Anacapa students started an enormous positive wave that keeps rolling across the world, building strength each day. I am so grateful for their inspiration,” he said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Tomson back to Anacapa School to continue his message of empowering people, to create their own personal code, like what happened at our Breakfast Club five years ago,” said Sichi.

“Dynamic speakers like Shaun help to open up our students’ minds and develop their critical thinking skills,” he said.

Tomson will present in a free talk open to the public from 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. RSVP to Anacapa School.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.