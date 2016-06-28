Anacapa Wraps Up Breakfast Club Talks for 2015-16 School Year

The beginning of summer means the end of the Breakfast Club at Anacapa School for the 2015-16 year. The Breakfast Club is a signature program at Anacapa and an important part of the experiential learning opportunities the school is well-known for.

Contrary to what the program’s name suggests, Anacapa’s Breakfast Clubs do not involve food, at least not food for the stomach.

What they do involve is food for the mind, providing Anacapa’s 7th- through 12th-grade students opportunities to meet and ask questions of visiting experts in a variety of fields who present during morning assemblies.

As one rising 10th-grade Anacapa student put it, “Breakfast Clubs are like classes on life. They give us a chance to talk to people directly involved and give us insight that I could never imagine getting in any other way.”

This year’s line-up of Anacapa Breakfast Club speakers included film-makers, medical professionals, nonprofit representatives, astrophysicists, geophysicists, community activists, authors, journalists, naturalists, political consultants, war veterans and foreign diplomats, among others.

Breakfast Clubs take place at the start of every school day at Anacapa, and speakers are also sometimes Anacapa students who address the entire student body and faculty on a topic, such as a school-sponsored internship, for example.

In conjunction with the school’s Channel City Club program, Breakfast Club is part of the reason that Anacapa students are known for being well-informed and involved citizens that are comfortable with public speaking, asking questions and engaging in dialog with people of a variety of ages and backgrounds.

Anacapa would like to thank 50 community Breakfast Club speakers and organizations who spoke during the 2015-2016 academic year.

— Hilary Doubleday represents Anacapa School.