Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:13 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa Wraps Up Breakfast Club Talks for 2015-16 School Year

By Hilary Doubleday for Anacapa School | June 28, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.
Sgt. Riley Harwood meets with Anacapa Students on the school’s downtown campus following his Breakfast Club talk, “Keeping Campuses Safe.” Click to view larger
Sgt. Riley Harwood meets with Anacapa Students on the school’s downtown campus following his Breakfast Club talk, “Keeping Campuses Safe.” (Anacapa School photo)

The beginning of summer means the end of the Breakfast Club at Anacapa School for the 2015-16 year. The Breakfast Club is a signature program at Anacapa and an important part of the experiential learning opportunities the school is well-known for.

Contrary to what the program’s name suggests, Anacapa’s Breakfast Clubs do not involve food, at least not food for the stomach.

What they do involve is food for the mind, providing Anacapa’s 7th- through 12th-grade students opportunities to meet and ask questions of visiting experts in a variety of fields who present during morning assemblies.

As one rising 10th-grade Anacapa student put it, “Breakfast Clubs are like classes on life. They give us a chance to talk to people directly involved and give us insight that I could never imagine getting in any other way.”

This year’s line-up of Anacapa Breakfast Club speakers included film-makers, medical professionals, nonprofit representatives, astrophysicists, geophysicists, community activists, authors, journalists, naturalists, political consultants, war veterans and foreign diplomats, among others.

Breakfast Clubs take place at the start of every school day at Anacapa, and speakers are also sometimes Anacapa students who address the entire student body and faculty on a topic, such as a school-sponsored internship, for example.

In conjunction with the school’s Channel City Club program, Breakfast Club is part of the reason that Anacapa students are known for being well-informed and involved citizens that are comfortable with public speaking, asking questions and engaging in dialog with people of a variety of ages and backgrounds.

Anacapa would like to thank 50 community Breakfast Club speakers and organizations who spoke during the 2015-2016 academic year.

Hilary Doubleday represents Anacapa School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 