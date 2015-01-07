Anacapa’s Performing Arts Students to Present Weekend Tribute to Early Rock-‘n’-Roll

Anacapa School’s Performing Arts and Ensemble Music classes will join together this weekend to present a concert celebrating the origins of rock-'n'-roll music.

The performances will be held at Center Stage Theater in Paseo Nuevo on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 9-10.

“Surprisingly, the students in Performing Arts did not know many songs from this era, so our first task was to introduce them to the 1950s,” performing arts teacher Salli Eve said. “We discussed the teenagers of this era, what they wore and the music they enjoyed.”

The students selected the songs that they liked from the era and have been working hard since September to get ready for the performances, learning harmonies and putting their own new twist on old songs.

The ensemble hopes you’ll join them for a lively performance to kick off the new year! It’s always fun when these talented students take to the stage at Center Stage, so let’s pack the house for them.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door. Prices are $11.50 for general admission and $6.50 for students. Anacapa students’ tickets are free with school ID.

