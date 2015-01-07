Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa’s Performing Arts Students to Present Weekend Tribute to Early Rock-‘n’-Roll

By Anacapa School | January 7, 2015 | 4:59 p.m.

Anacapa School’s Performing Arts and Ensemble Music classes will join together this weekend to present a concert celebrating the origins of rock-'n'-roll music.

The performances will be held at Center Stage Theater in Paseo Nuevo on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 9-10.

“Surprisingly, the students in Performing Arts did not know many songs from this era, so our first task was to introduce them to the 1950s,” performing arts teacher Salli Eve said. “We discussed the teenagers of this era, what they wore and the music they enjoyed.”

The students selected the songs that they liked from the era and have been working hard since September to get ready for the performances, learning harmonies and putting their own new twist on old songs.

The ensemble hopes you’ll join them for a lively performance to kick off the new year! It’s always fun when these talented students take to the stage at Center Stage, so let’s pack the house for them.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door. Prices are $11.50 for general admission and $6.50 for students. Anacapa students’ tickets are free with school ID.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center. Click here for more information.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 