Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:38 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Anais Jimenez Comes Through in Crunch Time, Helps Santa Barbara Girls Beat Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2018 | 10:28 p.m.

Anais Jimenez and the Santa Barbara High girls basketball took a pounding from Ventura’s Kenya Henderson during the first three quarters of their Channel League first-place showdown on Thursday.

But Jimenez and the Dons got in the last blows and pulled out a 51-48 victory in overtime at J.R. Richards Gym. 

Jimenez scored on an offensive rebound with six seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 45-45. In overtime she drew an offensive foul with 2:15 remaining and the Dons up 49-45 and blocked Emma Larson’s path to the basket for Ventura in the final seconds.

Larson threw up a wild shot and Madison Miller of the Dons recovered the ball and started to dribble up court. But Ventura stole the ball  and sharp-shooter Jazmin Carrasco cast up a three-pointer that bounce off the back of the rim. Alondra Jimenez grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the clock, and Santa Barbara celebrated the dramatic victory.

Alondra Jimenez scored 19 points, Cassandra Gordon tossed in 16 and Sullivan chipped in 11, including two clutch free throws that gave Santa Barbara a 51-48 lead with 1:06 left in overtime.

But it was the defensive play and rebounding of Anais Jimenez, especially in the fourth quarter and in overtime, that enabled the Dons to come back from an eight-point deficit (43-35) in the last six minutes of regulation.

Anais Jimenez held Henderson scoreless in the fourth quarter and in the overtime after the Cougars’ powerful post player scored 10 points in the first half. She finished the game with 14, adding only four free throws in the third quarter.

"It was kind of rough," she said of battling against Henderson. "I’ve played against her for four years so I knew what I needed to do and what I shouldn’t do and how to defend her well."

Her play inspired the Dons and they responded by limiting Ventura to five points in the fourth quarter and three in the extra period.

"I thought Anais Jimenez did a real terrific on their big girl," Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. "She was killing us the whole game. I even talked to my assistant coach before overtime and said they should just move her to the side away from Anais because we’re in a zone, and they never did. But that was key.

"We didn’t give them many easy shots and we didn’t give them second shots in the fourth quarter and overtime."

Alondra Jimenez sparked the offense in the final quarter by hitting a pair of three-pointers to cut Ventura’s lead to 45-43 with 1:02 remaining.  She made five shots from behind the arc.

Ventura missed a shot and Miller grabbed her only rebound of the game and was knocked out of bounds.

Anais Jimenez inbounded the ball to Athena Saragoza and the freshman shot the ball long. Anais Jimenez, however, beat Henderson to the rebound on the weak side and scored the tying basket.

Ventura’s Carrasco, who knocked down six three-pointers in the game and scored 20 points, misfired on a trey at 1.5 seconds. Anais Jimenez got the rebound and time ran out as Butcher was trying to call timeout.

"It hit us that we needed to pick things up," Anais Jimenez said of the team's comeback in the fourth quarter. "We know we have the capability to do it and luckily we did. Everything fell into place. Luckily it was in our favor."

The Dons scored first in the overtime as Alondra Jimenez hit Gordon in transition for a layup.

Ventura had a three-point attempt go in and out and Alondra Jimenez came down court, dribble into an open space and nailed a 12-foot jumper for a 49-45 lead.

"Alondra played big today," said Butcher.

Anais Jimenez drew an offensive foul, but the Dons were unable to capitalize. Carrasco then buried a three to pull the Cougars within one, 49-48.

Ventura got the ball back but Sullivan came with a huge steal and was fouled. The Cougars called time out in hopes of icing her, but the senior calmly knocked down both free throws for a 51-48 lead.

"She did some good things," Butcher said of Sullivan. "Those are big free throws under pressure against her former school."

The result leaves Santa Barbara alone in first place at 3-0 and 9-2 overall. Ventura is 2-1 and 13-9.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 