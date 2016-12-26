Anais Jimenez Grabs 20 Rebounds, Sophie Torres Has Double-Double in Santa Barbara Win

Girls Basketball

Sophie Torres recorded a double-double and Anais Jimenez pulled down 20 rebounds, leading the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team to a 59-42 win over Saugus on the first night of the Burroughs Tournament in Burbank on Monday.

The Dons took control of the game early and coasted to their ninth win of the season.

“We played well and definitely took a step in the right direction,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said.

Torres scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Cassandra Gordon had 14 points.

“She played well at point guard and is starting to get a feel for what we want,” said Butcher.

The Dons play either L.A. Cleveland or host Burroughs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.