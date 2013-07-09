Anatomy of a Homicide: Cast of Characters

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of articles in a Noozhawk-KEYT News special report on a gang-related Santa Maria torture-murder.]
Eleven people face charges in connection with the March 17, 2013, torture and murder and torture of Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria.
The suspects include:
» Ramon “Crazy Ray” Maldonado, 37, known Santa Maria gang member and local drug tax collector
» Reyes “Pumpkin” Gonzales, 42, of Guadalupe, known gang member
» Santos “Little Tuffy” Sauceda, 33, known Santa Maria gang member
» Robert “Tito” or “Tru” Sosa, 19, known Santa Maria gang member
» David “Pops” Maldonado, 55, of Santa Maria, Crazy Ray’s father, gang associate
» Anthony “A.J.” Solis, 28, of Santa Maria, gang associate
» Ramon “Little Ray” Maldonado Jr., 15, Crazy Ray’s son, gang associate
» Jason Castillo, 29, gang associate
» Verenisa “Veri” Aviles, 19, of Santa Maria, gang associate
» Carmen Cardenas, 28, Crazy Ray’s girlfriend, gang associate, accessory after the fact
» Pedro Torres Jr., 54, gang associate, accessory after the fact
[Noozhawk’s note: The defendants in the Ibarra torture-murder are due back in Superior Court in Santa Maria on July 18.]
