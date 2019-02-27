And The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Rock Star Award Goes to — Carol Duncan of Rusty’s Pizza

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship (SOE) presented by Women's Economic Ventures (WEV) has named Carol Duncan, owner/CEO of Rusty’s Pizza Parlors, the 2019 Rock Star: Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Duncan has built a successful family owned business and is known for her contributions to the community. She will be honored at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Gala, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Duncan is the ninth recipient of the Rock Star: Lifetime Achievement Award, presented annually to a successful woman entrepreneur who has made an indelible impact on our community.

“As Rusty’s Pizza celebrates its 50th year in business, it is a wonderful opportunity to honor Carol Duncan,” said Marsha Bailey, WEV founder/CEO. “Rusty’s is a time-honored family dining tradition and Carol’s generous philanthropy has touched so many in our community.”

Rusty’s Pizza first opened its doors in 1969, and currently has 17 locations in Santa Barbara and Bakersfield, employing some 500 people.

Duncan’s legendary attention to detail has made her family famous not only for their high quality, delicious pizza, but also for their unique themed locations and architecture like the Keeper’s Lighthouse on Cabrillo Boulevard that has forever changed the Santa Barbara skyline.

Duncan has built Rusty's Pizza on a foundation of community involvement with emphasis on children through school programs, youth organizations and community engagement projects.

Beyond the business, Duncan has been an avid supporter of the Santa Barbara Zoo. Zoo visitors can thank Rusty’s Pizza for sponsoring the trains, and Duncan personally for the zoo’s beloved Duncan the Dinosaur and friends.

The SOE Awards Dinner is an inspirational evening honoring women entrepreneurs from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. SOE received more than 135 nominations in 12 categories and three finalists from each will be selected by an independent panel of judges.

On May 3, in addition to honoring Duncan, the winners in each category will be revealed, Academy Awards style.

Proceeds from the SOE Awards benefit the winners of SBCC Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge, a business plan competition for students. Winners of the New Venture Challenge are given financial support in the form of seed capital and scholarships. They receive their prizes at the SOE gala.

To learn more about Women’s Economic Ventures, visit www.wevonline.org.

— Alisa Robakowski for Spirit of Entrepreneurship.