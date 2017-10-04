Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Thespians to Stage ‘And Then There Were None’

Agatha Christie classic whodunit keeps audience guessing

Ten strangers are cast onto a mysterious island in ‘And Then There Were None’
Ten strangers are cast onto a mysterious island in ‘And Then There Were None’ (Andy Cowell)
By Riley Berris for San Marcos High School | October 4, 2017 | 10:38 a.m.

The San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department presents Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, directed by Riley Berris, at 7 p.m. Nov. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at San Marcos High School Theater, 4750 Hollister Ave.

And Then There Were None is a story of mystery and suspense. Ten strangers are lured to the mysterious Soldier Island. On their first night, after learning their host is missing, a looming voice from a record player divulges murders that have been committed by each of the strangers.

At the same time the group finds out there is no boat to get off the island and no telephone, they discover the disturbing poem Ten Little Soldier Boys framed above the mantelpiece.

The poem foreshadows the eerie and jolting events of the play, starting with one guest being secretly poisoned, and together, they determine someone in the house has committed the crime.

One by one, the guests start falling just as the soldier boys do. Everyone in the house is a suspect and no one is trusted. Are there any victims in the house? And with only the fallen believed to be innocent, who among them is the killer?

The San Marcos cast includes: Lily McWhirter, Kai Kadlec, Ben McAvene, Amanda Rocha, Madai Mendoza, Marco Shalhoob, Eddie O’Toole, Jack Boyd, Brandon Nnoli, Chris Carmona and Finn Sanderfer.

The production is intended for audience members age 12 and older. Tickets are $6-$12 and are available at the door or online at shopsmroyals.org.

— Amanda Albrecht for San Marcos High School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 