San Marcos Thespians to Stage ‘And Then There Were None’

The San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department presents Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, directed by Riley Berris, at 7 p.m. Nov. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at San Marcos High School Theater, 4750 Hollister Ave.

And Then There Were None is a story of mystery and suspense. Ten strangers are lured to the mysterious Soldier Island. On their first night, after learning their host is missing, a looming voice from a record player divulges murders that have been committed by each of the strangers.

At the same time the group finds out there is no boat to get off the island and no telephone, they discover the disturbing poem Ten Little Soldier Boys framed above the mantelpiece.

The poem foreshadows the eerie and jolting events of the play, starting with one guest being secretly poisoned, and together, they determine someone in the house has committed the crime.

One by one, the guests start falling just as the soldier boys do. Everyone in the house is a suspect and no one is trusted. Are there any victims in the house? And with only the fallen believed to be innocent, who among them is the killer?

The San Marcos cast includes: Lily McWhirter, Kai Kadlec, Ben McAvene, Amanda Rocha, Madai Mendoza, Marco Shalhoob, Eddie O’Toole, Jack Boyd, Brandon Nnoli, Chris Carmona and Finn Sanderfer.

The production is intended for audience members age 12 and older. Tickets are $6-$12 and are available at the door or online at shopsmroyals.org.

— Amanda Albrecht for San Marcos High School.