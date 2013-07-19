Andre Saltoun Re-elected President of CAMA Board

The Community Arts Music Association, entering its 95th concert season in 2013-14, has re-elected Andre Saltoun as president of its Board of Directors.

Saltoun joined CAMA’s board in 2005, and served as second vice president (2007-08), as first vice president (2008-12) and as president (2012 to present). He has served as chairman of CAMA’s Investment Committee since 2008.

Saltoun, was born in Baghdad, Iraq, and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and his juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin, where he continues to serve as a member of the school’s advisory board.

His 45-year career at the international law firm, Baker & MacKenzie, included the representation of many multinational clients.

Saltoun’s work for the French government resulted in his being decorated with the French Legion of Honor by President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing.

Upon retirement, Saltoun moved with his wife, Michele, from San Francisco to Santa Barbara. He spends his leisure time with family, playing tennis and traveling.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

Other officers in CAMA’s 2013-14 Board of Directors include Robert Montgomery, first vice president; Deborah Bertling, second vice president; Craig Parton, treasurer; and Joan Crossland, secretary. Distinguished longtime CAMA supporter Nancy Wood, past board member and past president of the CAMA Women’s Board, has been elected director Emeritus.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is a concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.