Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 8 , 2019, 2:34 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Swimming

Andrea Bish, Zane Booth Are Double Winners in Dos Pueblos Sweep

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 7, 2019 | 7:36 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos swim teams swept Cabrillo in a Channel League meet, with the boys taking a 114-55 decision and the girls winning 125-45.

Andrea Bish won the 200 free (2:02.69) and 500 free (5:16.54) and swam on first-place 200 free and 400 free relays for the DP girls.

On the boys side, Zane Booth was a double winner, taking the 200 IM (2:04.39) and 500 free (5:07.86).

Dos Pueblos winners:

GIRLS

200 Medley Relay- 2:01.38 (Holly Maxwell, Ashley Findlay, Elizabeth Pritchett, Anna Cable) 200 Free- 2:02.69 Andrea Bish, 200 IM- 2:15.51 Brittney Gamble, 100 Butterfly- 1:05.77 Elizabeth Pritchett, 100 Freestyle- 56.56 Caitlyn Robinson, 500 Freestyle- 5:16.54 Andrea Bish, 200 Freestyle Relay- 1:47.80 (Anna Cable, Andrea Bish, Brittney Gamble, Caitlyn Robinson), 100 Backstroke- 1:04.61 Holly Maxwell, 100 Breaststroke- 1:16.86 Ashley Findlay, 400 Freestyle Relay- 3:55.21 (Andrea Bish, Anna Cable, Ashley Findlay, Caitlyn Robinson)

BOYS:

200 Medley Relay- 1:50.21 (Rex Goodner, Wyatt Meckelborg, Andrew Bresk, Ethan Whetter), 200 IM- 2:04.39 Zane Booth, 50 Free- 22.93 Kyle Faison, 100 Freestyle- 50.38 Trevor Lum, 500 Freestyle- 5:07.86 Zane Booth, 200 Freestyle Relay- 1:34.90 (Connor Goeden, Andrew Bresk, Rex Goodner, Kyle Faison), 100 Backstroke- 1:00.27 Wyatt Meckelborg, 100 Breststroke- 1:06.01 Kyle Faison, 400 Freestyle Relay- 3:35.26 (Trevor Lum, Angus Goodner, Wyatt Meckelborg, Kyle Faison)
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 