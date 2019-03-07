Andrea Bish, Zane Booth Are Double Winners in Dos Pueblos Sweep

The Dos Pueblos swim teams swept Cabrillo in a Channel League meet, with the boys taking a 114-55 decision and the girls winning 125-45.
Andrea Bish won the 200 free (2:02.69) and 500 free (5:16.54) and swam on first-place 200 free and 400 free relays for the DP girls.
On the boys side, Zane Booth was a double winner, taking the 200 IM (2:04.39) and 500 free (5:07.86).
Dos Pueblos winners:
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay- 2:01.38 (Holly Maxwell, Ashley Findlay, Elizabeth Pritchett, Anna Cable) 200 Free- 2:02.69 Andrea Bish, 200 IM- 2:15.51 Brittney Gamble, 100 Butterfly- 1:05.77 Elizabeth Pritchett, 100 Freestyle- 56.56 Caitlyn Robinson, 500 Freestyle- 5:16.54 Andrea Bish, 200 Freestyle Relay- 1:47.80 (Anna Cable, Andrea Bish, Brittney Gamble, Caitlyn Robinson), 100 Backstroke- 1:04.61 Holly Maxwell, 100 Breaststroke- 1:16.86 Ashley Findlay, 400 Freestyle Relay- 3:55.21 (Andrea Bish, Anna Cable, Ashley Findlay, Caitlyn Robinson)
BOYS:
200 Medley Relay- 1:50.21 (Rex Goodner, Wyatt Meckelborg, Andrew Bresk, Ethan Whetter), 200 IM- 2:04.39 Zane Booth, 50 Free- 22.93 Kyle Faison, 100 Freestyle- 50.38 Trevor Lum, 500 Freestyle- 5:07.86 Zane Booth, 200 Freestyle Relay- 1:34.90 (Connor Goeden, Andrew Bresk, Rex Goodner, Kyle Faison), 100 Backstroke- 1:00.27 Wyatt Meckelborg, 100 Breststroke- 1:06.01 Kyle Faison, 400 Freestyle Relay- 3:35.26 (Trevor Lum, Angus Goodner, Wyatt Meckelborg, Kyle Faison)