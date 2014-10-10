Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:39 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Former Girls Inc. Member Andrea Delgado Recognized by Starbucks as Part of Oprah Chai Tea Spotlight

By Daniella Elghanayan for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | October 10, 2014 | 5:28 p.m.

Andrea Delgado of Carpinteria, a sophomore at Harvard University, was featured by global coffee company Starbucks in an online feature about its partnership with Teavana Oprah Chai Tea.

Created in partnership with Montecito resident, actress and former talk-show host Oprah Winfrey to support educational opportunities for young people, Teavana Oprah Chai Tea proceeds sold in Starbucks stores help support programs for youth through several nonprofit organizations: Girls Inc., National CARES Mentoring Movement, Pathways to College and U.S. Dream Academy.

Delgado’s story was selected by the company through her nearly 15-year involvement with Girls Inc.

At age 5, Delgado became a member of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, which provided her and her sisters with opportunities to participate in a range of activities in science, sports, theater and college preparation classes. Delgado’s family was struggling financially and at one point moved in with family members.

“Girls Inc. helped me in so many ways,” Delgado said. “I developed self-confidence, and Girls Inc. provided me with a safe, positive environment so I could focus on school instead of everything going on at home.”

In her interview with Starbucks, Delgado credits Girls Inc. of Carpinteria as the place where she discovered her passion for science, and praises the organization for providing her with the academic foundation she needed to excel in her high school advanced science and math courses.

Now 19 years old, Delgado is studying to become a pediatric doctor at Harvard University. She is also involved in Harvard’s Undergraduate Minority Recruitment Program, which encourages minority students to consider applying to Harvard.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves more than 700 girls ages 5 to 18 each year through a variety of programs, motivating them to take risks and master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges.

Delgado’s sisters, Anna and Monica, are both still involved with Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. This past summer, Delgado met with nearly 700 local students to share more about her experience studying at Harvard.

Click here for more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

 
