Andrea Mueller takes fourth in State heptathlon; Alana Ochoa is sixth in discus

Track & Field

Andrea Mueller posted the sixth-best long jump in SBCC history on Saturday and took fourth in the heptathlon on the final day of the CCCAA State Track & Field Championships at American River College in Sacramento.

Mueller, a freshman from Switzerland, had the best showing of her seven events in Saturday’s opening field event – the long jump. She placed second at 5.38 meters (17 feet, 8 inches), which was a PR and the No. 6 mark in school history. Juanita Webster of Cerritos won the LJ at 5.58m (18-3¾).

Mueller took ninth in the javelin at 23.08m, then finished fourth in the final event, the 800. She was clocked in 2:33.33, just over nine seconds behind the winner, Webster.

Webster won the heptathlon title with 5424 points. Jasmine Hall of Canyons was second with 4995 and Michaela Banyi of Cerritos took third at 4491. Mueller’s total of 4380 was just two points off the school record she set back in March.

Mueller earned All-American honors as one of the top four finishers.

"Andrea had a tough finish on Day 1, having to run the 200 twice due to a timing error,” said assistant coach Scott Santella. “She had a huge response by starting out Day 2 with a big jump in the long and had a strong finish to secure fourth. It was a great way to end a fantastic season."

Alana Ochoa, a freshman from San Marcos High, placed sixth in the discus at 38.33m (125-9). Anya Tonga of De Anza was the winner at 46.75m. Ochoa posted top-10 marks for SBCC in all four throws this season.

"Alana had a great year,” said throws coach Juan Zalava. “She learned a lot and got a lot of valuable experience. Finishing in the top 6 in the state is a huge accomplishment."

Cerritos was an easy winner in the State team race with 149.5 points. Sequoias took second (88) and Mt. SAC was third at 75. The Vaqueros had one of their best finishes in years with a 14th-place showing with 16 points, on the effort of three athletes.

"The ladies earned their way here through hard work, they competed tough and represented SBCC with class,´ said ninth-year head coach Scott Fickerson. “I'm very proud of them."