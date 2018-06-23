Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Andrea Rifkin Takes Over as San Marcos Girls Tennis Coach

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 26, 2017 | 11:22 a.m.

Andrea Rifkin has been promoted to head girls tennis coach at San Marcos, athletic director Abe Jahadhmy announced.

Andrea Rifkin is the San Marcos girls tennis coach.
Andrea Rifkin is the San Marcos girls tennis coach.

Rifkin served as an assistant to Fred Hartzman for the past four years. Hartzman left San Marcos at the end of July to become the director of Indian Wells Tennis Club in Palm Springs. Under Hartzman, the Royals won the past two Channel League titles.

Rifkin is no stranger to tennis, she is an avid player who played in college. She is also a college academic counselor and founder of Choices College Counseling, which has helped hundreds of high school students gain admission to four-year schools.

"Andrea not only brings a wealth of tennis experience to San Marcos she also has great rapport with the players," Jahadhmy said. "And with her counseling background, she will be really helpful to our student athletes academically."

Jahadhmy thanked Hartzman for rebuilding the girls tennis program. 

"We feel Andrea will continue to take it further," he said.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 