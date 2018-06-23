Andrea Rifkin Takes Over as San Marcos Girls Tennis Coach

Tennis

Andrea Rifkin has been promoted to head girls tennis coach at San Marcos, athletic director Abe Jahadhmy announced.

Rifkin served as an assistant to Fred Hartzman for the past four years. Hartzman left San Marcos at the end of July to become the director of Indian Wells Tennis Club in Palm Springs. Under Hartzman, the Royals won the past two Channel League titles.



Rifkin is no stranger to tennis, she is an avid player who played in college. She is also a college academic counselor and founder of Choices College Counseling, which has helped hundreds of high school students gain admission to four-year schools.

"Andrea not only brings a wealth of tennis experience to San Marcos she also has great rapport with the players," Jahadhmy said. "And with her counseling background, she will be really helpful to our student athletes academically."

Jahadhmy thanked Hartzman for rebuilding the girls tennis program.

"We feel Andrea will continue to take it further," he said.



