Posted on October 30, 2017 | 11:03 a.m.

Andrea T. Adams, 80, of Santa Barbara and formerly of Oxnard, died Oct. 19, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Deparatment, Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.