Andres Fontanilla Gonzales of Santa Maria, 1917-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:00 p.m.

Source: Dudley Hoffman Mortuary

God graciously called his son Andres Fontanilla Gonzales home to Heaven on July 20, 2015, at the age of 97.

He was born on Nov. 30, 1917, in Luna, Isabela, Philippines. At the age of 65, he moved to Santa Maria by himself to be followed by the rest of his family years later.

Andres joined the US Army from 1946-1949. After his service, he raised his family as a farmer where he grew his own crops.

For years, he also worked as a carpenter until he migrated to the United States, hoping that one day he would bring his family to live with him again and bring them all good fortune.

Andres is survived by his wife of 62 years, Silveria, along with his 10 children: Leticia, Romeo, Andres Jr., Vicente, Fernando, Ignacia, Maxima, Elmer, as well as his 36 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Francisco.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2015, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary with a rosary from 6-7 p.m.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church to be followed by his burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.