Andrew Jairl of Santa Maria, 1958-2014

Posted on July 23, 2014 | 3:02 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Andrew Albert Jairl, born Dec. 28, 1958, at Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, made his transition on Saturday, July 19, 2014, after a lengthy illness.

Andrew was employed in the oil field industry, first with Engle & Gray Inc. and later with Unocal.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Andrew Jairl. Andrew is survived by his son, Corey Jairl of Sherman Oaks, Calif.; his mother, Darlene Hilderbrand of Pahrump, Nev.; brothers Gary Jairl of Santa Maria and Dennis Jairl of Nipomo; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Andrew enjoyed auto restoration and photography, and was also an avid fisherman.

Viewing will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 24 followed by a Celebration of Life and potluck at 4051 Sandy Court in Orcutt. Friends and relatives are cordially invited to attend.

You’re soaring with the angels now, Andrew. Godspeed!

Click here to leave a condolence for the family.