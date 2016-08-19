Andrew ‘Andy’ Castellanos, 1932-2016

Posted on August 19, 2016 | 7:46 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens

Andrew “Andy” Castellanos, 83, passed peacefully in the early morning of Aug. 6, 2016, at his home.

He was born in Santa Maria Nov. 30, 1932, and raised in the Union Sugar Company Town of Betteravia, Calif.

Andy was the son of Pablo and Amelia Castellanos of San Nicolas de Ibarra, Jalisco, Mexico. He attended elementary schools at Betteravia and Santa Maria.

He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1950. Following graduation, he worked for the General Telephone Company.

After several years with the General Telephone Company, he moved to Los Angeles and attended television technician trade school.

On May 6, 1956, he married Ophelia Guerrero at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He worked as a television technician in Santa Barbara and then moved to Guadalupe and owned Bill’s TV Repair and the Central Hotel for many years in Guadalupe.

He later moved to Nipomo, where he developed and owned La Placita Plaza.

Andy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ophelia; his two sons, David (Patti) of Santa Maria, and Paul Castellanos of Nipomo; six grandchildren, Paul Castellanos Jr., Jessica Castellanos, Amelia Castellanos, Francisco Castellanos, Inez Acosta and David Castellanos Jr.; sisters Jennie Batiste (Bill) of Santa Maria and Vivian Cuellar (Rodrigo) of McAllen, Texas; and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Amelia; brothers, Raymond and Frank; and sister Carmen Cavazos.

A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, and a rosary will follow at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nipomo.

A mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, also at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

A reception will be held at the Filipino Community Center, 2270 Preisker Lane in Santa Maria.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.