Andrew Firestone Named to Ty Warner Team

Andrew Firestone has joined Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts, where he will be responsible for developing an elite membership program for the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club and Montecito Country Club. Among the enhancements will be a higher level of access to Warner’s other premier properties in Santa Barbara, New York and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.{mosimage}

Traditionally, Warner’s membership programs have focused primarily on the Coral Casino and Montecito Country Club. Firestone will be directing the rollout of an exclusive package, which includes benefits at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, San Ysidro Ranch, Sandpiper Golf Club and Rancho San Marcos Golf Course. Benefits also will be extended to the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City and Las Ventanas Resort in Cabo San Lucas.

“Andrew has a strong business background, but, more important, he has an intimate understanding of the local community and the properties that define our exclusive membership program,” Ty Warner said in a statement.

Firestone grew up in Santa Barbara, graduated from the University of San Diego in 1998 with a degree in business administration, and went on to work in institutional finance in San Francisco. In 2003, he returned to the region to work for the family business, Firestone Vineyards in Los Olivos.

According to Firestone, he was drawn to Warner’s company out of his respect and admiration for the significant investments Warner made in renovating his iconic collection of properties.

“I have been very impressed with Mr. Warner’s renovation efforts, and the great lengths he has undertaken to restore some of Santa Barbara’s signature properties,” Firestone said.

In the last five years, Warner has invested a significant amount of money into his hotels, club and golf properties. This includes a $240 million renovation of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore; a $150 million renovation of the San Ysidro Ranch; a $65 million historic rehabilitation effort that is nearing completion at the Coral Casino; a multimillion-dollar overhaul of Rancho San Marco Golf Course; more than $100 million invested in the Four Seasons New York; and $25 million in additions to Las Ventanas resort. Warner also has retained Jack Nicklaus to create a signature course at the Montecito Country Club.