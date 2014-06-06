Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Andrew Fuller, Ryan Edwards of Penfield & Smith Pass Professional Exams

By Aimee Snyder for Penfield & Smith | June 6, 2014 | 7:36 a.m.

Congratulations to Andrew Fuller and Ryan Edwards of Penfield & Smith’s Central Coast Office, who recently passed their Professional Engineering and Professional Land Surveying exams (respectively) on the first attempt.

Fuller graduated from California Poly-San Luis Obispo in 2010 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, magna cum laude.

Originally from the East Bay Area, he has been on the Central Coast for the last seven years, three of which he spent working for a geotechnical firm in Goleta. With Penfield & Smith since 2013, Fuller is currently focused on Shea Homes’ Trilogy at Rice Ranch project.

Edwards also graduated from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, though in 2001 and with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology. After graduation, he had the opportunity to work as a field surveyor and found it more rewarding. He has since gained 10 years of field and office experience.

With Penfield & Smith since 2010, Edwards has worked on significant projects for several clients, including NASA, the United Launch Alliance, the Air Force and Caltrans.

“We are proud of Ryan and Andrew for investing time and energy into passing their professional exams on the first try. This is so exciting, and it is great to watch our future leaders develop professionally," said Hady Izadpanah, president/CEO of Penfield & Smith. "Their accomplishments exemplify the dedication and work ethic we strive for at P&S.”

— Aimee Snyder is the marketing coordinator for Penfield & Smith.

 
