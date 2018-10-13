Andrew Galindo’s Three Picks Boost Lompoc to a 28-11 Win Over Santa Barbara

Football

Dons try to throw off Braves with a change at quarterback

Santa Barbara High came out in a new look on offense in its football game against powerful Lompoc on Saturday.

Sophomore Deacon Hill replaced senior Frankie Gamberdella at quarterback and Gamberdella moved to wide receiver. But the changes still weren't enough for the Dons to keep pace with the potent running attack of the Braves.

Quarterback Cameron Iribarren and running back Leondre Coleman combined for 258 yards rushing and three touchdowns, powering Lompoc to a 28-11 victory at La Playa Stadium and putting it in the driver’s seat for the Channel League title.

The Braves, 6-2 and ranked sixth in Division 3 of the CIF-Southern Section, improved to 3-0 in the league, with remaining games against San Marcos and Cabrillo.

Santa Barbara, at 1-2 in league play, finds itself in a must-win situation to make the playoffs. The Dons play Cabrillo (0-3) this week and finish against Dos Pueblos (2-1).

Santa Barbara coach JT Stone said he made the switch at quarterback in order to better utilize Gamberdella's athleticism. He's also the team's leading rusher.

"Frankie is our starter. We just figured we needed to put all of our guys out there to compete," Stone said of the decision. "Frankie actually did pretty well, and we moved him around."

Hill completed 13 of 29 passes for 203 yards and Gamberdella caught five passes for 118 yards.

"There is no quarterback controversy." Stone said. "We just felt this was the best way for us to compete this week. I thought it went well, we just missed on some opportunities in the red zone, as usual. We had some overthrows and didn’t get the ball in, but I was happy with the way the kids competed."

Santa Barbara’s defense was up to the challenge of slowing Lompoc’s run game. It stopped the Braves on their first two possessions and held them to one touchdown in the first half.

Lompoc’s defense also played well, and it turned the game around in the second half on three interceptions by cornerback Andrew Galindo.

The Braves capitalized on all three picks with touchdowns to break the game open.

"I thought defensively we bent a little bit but we didn’t break," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said. "Coach (Dustin) Davis had a great game plan. We were able mix it up, act like we’re coming (after the quarteback) and we don’t come and then act we like we’re coming and then we do come — just some new wrinkles we hadn’t worked on. We couldn’t just sit there and play our D because the kid could pick us apart."

He noted that he expected the Dons to use Hill at quarterback.

"We thought he might play so we prepared for both of them," Jones said.

The Braves were in a fight early in the game.

Santa Barbara took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Ty Montgomery.

The Dons got the ball at the 50-yard line after their defense stopped Coleman on a fourth and 1. On first down, Hill hit Gamberdella for a 32-yard gain. After losing a yard on a running play and five yards on a penalty, Hill fired a pass to an open Moki Nacario in the end zone, but Lompoc’s Luke Gardner made a terrific play, diving to knock the ball away and prevent a touchdown.

Santa Babara lined up for a 41-yard field goal but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Braves moved the ball 12 yards closer and Montgomery converted from 29 yards.

Lompoc responded on its next possession, driving 77 yards, primarily on runs by Iribarren and Coleman. Iribarren had a spectacular 36-yard scramble in which he sprinted clear across the field. He finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Aldoberto Anguiano kicked the PAT for a 7-3 lead at 5:26 of the second quarter.

The Lompoc quarterback rushed for 119 yards 21 carries. Coleman was the leading rusher with 139 yards on 21 carries.

Hill completed passes to Nacario, Dakota Hill and Gamberdella to reach the Lompoc 20. The Braves dropped the Dons for losses on the next two plays and passes on third and fourth down fell incomplete, leaving the score at 7-3 at halftime.

Galindo was the star of the second half for the Braves. He picked off his first pass on Santa Barbara’s first possession of the third quarter after the ball went through the hands of the receiver.

Lompoc scored on its eighth running play of a 61-yard drive: an 11-yard blast by Coleman over right tackle. Anguiano’s PAT gave the Braves a 14-3 lead with 6:03 left in the third quarter.

Less than minute later, Galindo hurt the Dons again, picking off a pass at the 40 and returning it to the 12. After a five-yard penalty, Iribarren ran 17 yards for his second TD, boosting the lead to 21-3.

"Galindo early on was struggling a little bit and stepped up," said a pleased Jones.

"I was just following what coach Davis says to us: ‘Follow your keys, make sure we look at the quarterback a little bit before the ball is snapped," said Galindo.

"We gave Lompoc two touchdowns," said Stone of the interceptions.

Leondre Coleman blasts through the Santa Barbara defense for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Braves a 14-3 lead. Lompoc won 28-11 pic.twitter.com/fcvjTu8UU3 — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) October 14, 2018

Galindo was in the right spot again on Deacon Hill’s next pass, and the Braves capitalized once more on a 10-yard run by Drew Williams for a 28-3 lead at 10:47 of the fourth quarter.

Hill shook off the picks and led the Dons to a touchdown late in the game. He completed passes of 9, 12 and 40 yards on a 70-yard drive and ran 3 yards for the score. He then completed a pass to Nacario for a 2-point conversion.

"He threw a couple of impressive balls tonight," Stone said of Hill. "Deacon is the future of our program. He’s a very good quarterback. He’s capable. But my hat's off to Frankie tonight. We asked him to move around.

"To not to play quarterback in this game as a senior, he took it in stride. He knows it wasn’t a demotion. We just felt like we needed to get that young man the ball."

