Andrew McCaffery of Santa Barbara Elected to Omicron Delta Kappa at Washington and Lee University
By Julie Cline for Washington and Lee University | January 28, 2015 | 6:22 a.m.
Andrew John McCaffery of Santa Barbara, a student at Washington and Lee University, has been elected to Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership fraternity for men and women.
McCaffery, a major in chemistry-engineering, was "tapped" during the annual Founder's Day/ODK Convention at W&L on Jan. 19.
Founded at Washington and Lee in 1914, Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes superior leadership among students in various aspects of campus and community life.
— Julie Cline represents Washington and Lee University.
