Andrew Padilla of Santa Maria, 1991-2014

Posted on July 18, 2014 | 8:33 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Andrew Leon "Wolf" Padilla (Plaguee), 22, of Santa Maria passed away due to injuries sustained as a passenger in a car accident on Sunday morning, July 13, 2014, in Clovis, N.M.

Andrew, born Dec. 3, 1991, joined the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 6, 2012, and was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico. He was assigned to the AC-130 gunship section as an armament load crew member. He was responsible for loading and maintaining the 30, 40 and 105 millimeter weapons systems on the Spectre and Stinger II models.

Andrew deployed to Afghanistan the later half of 2013, where he completed his career development courses, and found a new love for fitness. Andrew completed the mission with the expertise of a seasoned vet. Andrew quickly applied his expertise at his home station and continued his new “fit” lifestyle until the day he passed and empowered many around him to do the same.

Andrew will be missed as he was a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, best friend and airman. Andrew’s gift of generosity, rhythm and unique style will also be missed. He was always the life of the party, loved to listen to hard style music, shuffle the night away and was known for always expressing what was on his mind, whether people accepted him or not. He was never afraid to really be himself and always offered his friends and family advice no matter how hard it was to hear, he truly wanted the people he cared for to grow and be successful.

Andrew is survived by his loving mother, Julie Padilla; estranged father, Salvador Padilla Sr.; his grandparents, Mary and Frank Castillo, who raised him as their own son; his brothers, Salvador Jr. and Lorenzo; sister Tiffany Padilla; and all of his extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 23 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Viewing times are from 9 to 11 a.m. with services to follow.

Click here to leave a condolence for the family.