Andrew Paul ‘Andy’ Hilton of Santa Barbara, 1963-2016

Posted on May 14, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Andrew Paul Hilton of Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2016, with his wife, Megan, and daughter Amanda by his side. He was 52 years old.

Born to Frances and Chandler Hilton on June 19, 1963 — the youngest of four boys, Andy (Little Ma) was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Andy spent his entire life in Santa Barbara, truly embracing it as his home from his elementary school years at San Roque to high school years at Bishop Diego.

His love of baseball landed him a scholarship at the University of La Verne (his brief hiatus from living in Santa Barbara), but he returned to the town he loved best where he began his working life at the El Encanto. He started out as a valet but quickly moved into the restaurant as assistant director of food and beverage.

His love of cooking and food continued on when he opened his own catering business, Fiesta Catering, where he was able to share that love of food with many people and made some of the best tacos ever sold down on the waterfront during the Fourth of July.

Andy then went on to enjoy a successful career of more than 30 years in advertising. Working with hundreds of clients from “the ol’ Radio Bronco days” to the widely known Univision network, Andy took pride in what he did, and his outgoing personality turned his many clients into amazing friends.

A husband, father and friend, Andy loved openly and completely. He made friends with everyone he met, be it a coworker, high school buddy or checkout person at the grocery store, Andy embraced people and the relationships he developed with them.

But what Andy loved most was enjoying life with family and friends. Eternally positive and always up for a good time, whether it be a show at the “County Bowl,” fishing in the Sierra with the Ma’s or just barbecuing at home with his family (Dodger game on the TV of course), Andy knew how to live life to the fullest.

Perhaps best summed up by a former boss of Andy’s, “If Santa Barbara ever elects a ‘Mayor in Charge of Having Fun’ he would win by a landslide.”

Andy’s positivity and happiness was infectious. His humor would cheer you up and his kindness is the reason he has a lifetime of love and friendship. Andy truly was the sunshine on a cloudy day.

Andy is survived by his wife of 15 years, Megan. His children, Amanda, Jackson and Eva. And his brother, John.

A memorial service was held April 30, 2016, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., and a Celebration of Life Reception.