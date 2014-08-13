Andrew Saar of Santa Barbara, 1943-2014

Posted on August 13, 2014 | 9:31 p.m.

Andy died peacefully at home after a 9-year battle with leukemia. He was born July 18, 1943 in Morehead City, North Carolina to Andrew and Jeanie Saar.

He grew up in Massapequa, New York, and moved to Santa Barbara with his young family in 1968. He worked as a plumber before joining the Santa Barbara Police Department in December 1968, where he worked until his retirement in October 1997.

He especially enjoyed his time as a motorcycle officer and a K-9 officer. After his retirement, he worked for seven years as a U.S. Marshall at the Federal Bankruptcy Court.

Andy joined the Masonry in 1989. He served in almost every capacity of his Blue Lodge as well as Master of his Lodge twice. He represented the Grand Lodge of California as Inspector of the 314th Masonic District.

As one of the select few who have been awarded the 33-degree Honorary Degree of Inspector General, he was dedicated to helping make a better life for children in the community.

Andy was a Personal Representative of the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite since 2003, and chief executive officer of the Language Center. He was also a member of the Al Malaikah Shrine.

He was active in the community over the years, serving in positions for St. Raphael's School PTA, Bishop Diego Dad's Club, the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association, and the SB Police Officers Association. He received many awards and commendations for his service to the community. He was a passionate individual who dedicated himself to everything he did.

Andy is survived by his wife, Leanne, of 28 years; three daughters, Debbie Kleinpeter (Karsten), Cortney Saar and Sandra Wendland (Corey); two sons Eric Huddle (Amanda) and Kevin Huddle (Wendi); and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Donna Saar.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, the City of Hope of Los Angeles, and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care for their loving care and support. A special thank you to Dr. Fred Kass and the oncology nurses.

Donations can be made in Andy's memory to the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Language Disorder Clinic, 16 E. Carrillo S, 4th Floor, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

A memorial service will be held at the Masonic Center, 16 E. Carrillo Street, 2nd floor, on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m.

Gone but never forgotten.