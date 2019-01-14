Andrew Tolles Named Scholar Athlete of Year at Laguna Blanca

Andrew Tolles doesn’t mind taking on leadership roles.

He is the student body president at Laguna Blanca School, captain of the volleyball team and co-head of operations of the school’s upcoming TEDx Conference on Jan. 29.

On Monday, Tolles was recognized as Laguna Blanca’s Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table. He was honored at the organization’s press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Tolles has played tennis, soccer, football, beach volleyball and indoor volleyball for the Owls. He was a USTA-ranked tennis player before choosing volleyball as his main sport. He was the team’s MVP last season.

In the classroom, he carries a 4.01 GPA while carrying a course load that includes Advanced Placement Physics, Economics, Statistics and English Literature.

He has been named a Scholar Athlete at Laguna Blanca as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

Presently, the son of Tom and Kristen Tolles is fully involved in Laguna Blanca’s TEDx event, which brings leading thinkers and doers in a variety of fields to the campus for a one-day conference to share ideas and experiences. This year’s conference theme is “Unchartered.”

Tolles also is on the school’s Mock Trial team and is a student ambassador.

His plan for college is to focus on business, marketing and sales.

