Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:26 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Andrew Tse Named New Deputy City Manager for Santa Maria

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | May 30, 2014 | 4:38 p.m.

After a thorough nationwide recruitment, City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Tse as the city’s new deputy city manager.

Tse (pronounced “SAY”) is currently the assistant to the city manager/administrative services manager for the City of Cypress, a community of about 49,000 residents in Orange County.

Prior to his tenure with the City of Cypress, Tse held various managerial positions in the cities of Seal Beach, Bell Gardens and Paramount. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Dominguez Hills and has an extensive background in human resources, risk management and employee relations.

Tse will be in charge of overseeing all human resources-related activities of the City of Santa Maria, including but not limited to, all full-time recruitments, all labor-relations and collective bargaining-related activities, all disciplinary and grievance processes, as well as citywide training and risk management programs.

“I am honored and very excited to have the opportunity to serve the City of Santa Maria,” Tse said. “I hope to be of service to the community and grow with the city for many more years to come.”

“The city conducted a very thorough recruitment process and had candidates from all over the country apply and be interviewed," Haydon said. "We had an excellent candidate pool in which to choose from and were impressed by the caliber of candidates that were interviewed, and we’re very fortunate to land someone with Andrew’s breadth of experience and skill set.”

Tse’s first day will be Monday, June 30, and he is taking over for soon-to-be retired Deputy City Manager Alicia Lara. She is retiring from the city after 15 years of dedicated service.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 