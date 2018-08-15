Andy Alexander: Get Rockin’ in Funk Zone to Assist Teen Court

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Community Outreach Committee is hosting an upcoming event Rockin’ in the Funk Zone, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio, 220 Gray Ave.

The event supports CADA’s Teen Court program and will feature singer and songwriter Lois Mahalia and her band.

The Teen Court program is a juvenile justice diversion program for early teen offenders where youth, accompanied by their parents, go in front of an adult judge and a jury of teen peers, who create unique and restorative sentences, rather than the traditional juvenile justice or school disciplinary process.

On average, 300 local teens go through the program each year. This past year, less than 2 percent of teens graduating from Teen Court had any further offenses in the six months following program completion.

Delicious Shalhoob tri-tip, beer and wine will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets cost $25 and automatically enter you into a drawing with great prizes.

To buy tickets, visit the SBAOR office, 1415 Chapala St., or visit https://sbaorsupportscada.eventbrite.com.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.