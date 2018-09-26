Andy Alexander: Young Professionals Clean Up Beach Real Estate

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Young Professional Network (YPN) teamed up with Explore Ecology to cleanup Arroyo Burro Beach in Santa Barbara recently.

The beach cleanup is a local and international effort that takes place annually in September. The volunteer effort results in millions of pounds of trash removed from our beaches, waterways and lakes. Volunteers are greeted with buckets, gloves and water provided by Explore Ecology.

Explore Ecology is an environmental education and arts nonprofit located in Santa Barbara. Its mission is to promote a greater understanding of the connections between people and their environment, and to encourage creative thinking through hands-on environmental education and artistic expression.

YPN committee members who volunteered on the beach cleanup include: Brianna Johnson (chair), Jordan Robinson, David Magid, Jessie Sessions, Justin Dees and Stephen Macfarlane.

The Young Professional Network is focused on becoming exceptional members of the community by demonstrating a high level of Realtor professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.