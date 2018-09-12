Andy Alexander: Association of Realtors Event Supports Teen Court

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Community Outreach Committee raised $12,500 to benefit CADA’s Teen Court Program at the SBAOR Rockin in the Funk Zone, event.

The Teen Court Program is a juvenile justice diversion program for early teen offenders.

Teens accompanied by their parents go in front of a judge and a jury of teen peers, who create unique and restorative sentences, rather than the traditional juvenile justice or school disciplinary process.

Typical crimes referred to Teen Court include alcohol and drug offenses, petty theft, burglary, assault, driving offenses, curfew violations, trespassing, graffiti and vandalism.

The Community Outreach Committee was created to assist members of the Santa Barbara community who are in need by supporting charities and raising awareness through our annual fundraising efforts.

Committee members include: Alyson Spann (chair), Priscilla Bedolla, Louis Manzo, Jeffery Havlik, Dana Hansen, Marisa Holly, Phyllis Lenker, Diana MacFarlane, Susan Manzo, Karen Strickland, Guy Rivera and Sofie Langhorne.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.