Business

Andy Alexander: California Housing Prices Decline

By Andy Alexander | August 29, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

California’s housing market has retreated for the third straight month as existing single-family home sales totaled 406,920 in July. The statewide median home price was $591,460, down 1.9 percent from June and up 7.6 percent from July 2017.

“In the midst of the peak home-buying season, high home prices and rising interest rates combined to crimp housing affordability, which in turn is subduing home sales,” said C.A.R. President Steve White.

“Some of the reluctance by buyers appears to be driven by fears that the market may be peaking,” he said.

“Additionally, the lack of a federal tax incentive for homeownership could be at play given that much of the weakness is in the lower-priced, first-time buyer segment of the market,” he said.

The Southern California Region housing market was essentially flat compared to last year with sales ticking up 0.1 percent. Ventura County led the region with a 9.4 percent sales increase, followed by a modest uptick of 1.3 percent in Riverside.

The 30-year, fixed-mortgage interest rates averaged 4.53 percent in July, down from 4.57 percent in June and up from 3.97 percent in July 2017, according to Freddie Mac.

The five-year, adjustable mortgage interest rate, however, edged higher in July to an average of 3.84 percent from 3.82 percent in June and from 3.22 percent in July 2017.

 “While home sales continued to decline in recent months, the softening of the market is more indicative of a market shift rather than a major market correction,” said Leslie Appleton-Young, C.A.R. senior vice president and chief economist.

“Despite the slowdown, there were some silver linings in the market in July,” she said. “For example, homes priced between $500,000 and $1 million posted modest gains of about 5 percent in July thanks to growing inventory.

“Additionally, every price segment above $1 million continued to enjoy double-digit sales gains.”

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

